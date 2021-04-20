Man accused of raping special needs adult over several years

Crime

The Banning Police Department arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a special needs adult.

Police say they were first notified of the sexual assault on Feb. 6, 2020. Police were called to West Ramsey Street for a "past sexual assault report." Officers were told that the suspect, a 35-year-old man, had been sexually assaulting a special needs woman over several years.

Police contacted and arrested the man on April 20, 2021.

He was arrested for the following crimes:

P.C. 261(A)(1) Rape of a victim incapable of providing consent,

P.C 286(G) Sodomy of a victim incapable of providing consent, and

P.C. 207(A) Kidnapping.

As part of the newsroom's policy, we will not publish the man's name or photo until they are charged by the District Attorney's office.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922- 3170