Police investigating bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Indio

Crime

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a bank in Indio Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened at 1:43 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on the 40200 block of Monroe Street.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said a male adult walked into the bank. The specifics of the robbery are still being investigated but Guitron said it appeared that the suspect was armed.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black boots. Guitron said the suspect fled the scene in a white four-door Nissan Sentra.

