Indio bank robbery suspect arrested

Crime

Police announced that they have arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Indio.

The Wells Fargo on the 40200 block of Monroe Street in Indio was robbed on Monday at 1:43 p.m. Police said a man simulated having a weapon under his clothing and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Patrol Officers and Detectives were able to identify the bank robbery suspect with the help of evidence and witnesses

The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Indio, was located and arrested at the 83-300 block of Ruby Street in Indio. He has been booked into county jail on robbery charges.

As part of the newsroom policy, we do not publish a suspect's name or photo until after they are charged by the District Attorney.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Unit Detective Matt Gutting at (760) 541- 4514 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP (7867).