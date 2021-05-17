Deputies investigate shooting in a Coachella neighborhood

Crime

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Monday evening in Coachella.

The shooting happened at around 7:29 on the 50000 block of Sunburst Street, just east of Cesar Chavez Street and Westerfield Way.

The investigation remains ongoing so details remain limited.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department confirmed that the victim, identified as a male adult, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies have not made contact with a suspect at this time. There is no description available.

