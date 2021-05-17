Four arrested in connection with the 2017 murder of a 25-year-old Indio woman

Crime

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department have arrested four people believed to have been involved in the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman back in 2017.

Alycia Alexander, 25, of Indio was pronounced dead after being shot in Desert Hot Springs on the night of Oct. 19, 2017.

Alycia Alexander

Current Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson said Alexander was shot in the head near the area of 8th Street and Cactus Avenue. A person tried rushing her to the hospital but they later stopped in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo on the 5200 block of Ramon Rd in Palm Springs and called the police.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but Alexander was pronounced dead.

Desert Hot Springs police detectives have continued the investigation and identified four suspects in the shooting.

Two of the suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, were arrested in Arizona in March and April 2021. A third suspect, identified as a 24-year-old man, was arrested on May 13, 2021 in Beaumont, California.

Police were able to locate and apprehend a fourth suspect, a 32-year-old man, in Thermal on May 14, 2021.

As part of the station policy, we do not publish a suspect's photo or name until they are officially charged by the District Attorney's office. We have reached out to the DA's office and will update the article as soon as charges are filed.

Stay with News Channel 3 with continuing updates.