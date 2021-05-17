Suspect in Mother’s Day shooting of 15-year-old boy arrested, 2nd suspect remains outstanding

Crime

The Indio Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected of being involved in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Mother's Day.

Details: Mother’s Day shooting in Indio leaves 15-year-old hospitalized in serious condition

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on May 9 in the area of Daisy Street & John Nobles

Avenue. A 15-year-old was shot in the head.

"He moved trying to reach for his head so I just held his hand, [kept] him from reaching his head," a witness told News Channel 3.

Kevin Duarte

There is no update on the condition of the teen.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as Kevin Duarte, 20, Indio, turned himself into the police on May 12. Detectives interviewed him and booked him into jail. He was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

Last week, police released a photo of Tasaun Thomas, 22, another suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.

Thomas was seen leaving fleeing the shooting scene in a white vehicle, according to Indio PD. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Tasaun Thomas

Thomas is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of Thomas' whereabouts is urged to call Indio police at (760) 391-4051. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this investigation.