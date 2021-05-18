Deputies investigate 2nd shooting in less than 24 hours in Coachella

Crime

For the second consecutive day, the Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in the city of Coachella.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting happened in the area of First Street and Vine Avenue, just west of Grapefruit Boulevard at around 4:06 p.m.

Information on this shooting remains limited as the investigation is still very active. We are awaiting to hear back with more information.

Monday night, deputies were out on the 50000 block of Sunburst Street investigating a shooting that left an adult male injured. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive, however, the extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Shooting in Coachella (05/17/21)

Sunburst Street is about half-a-mile from the location of Tuesday's shooting.

No arrests were made in Monday's shooting.