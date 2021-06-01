Cathedral City brothers accused of kidnapping man for several days

Crime

A pair of brothers were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a 36-year-old man, the Cathedral City Police Department announced.

The department revealed that dispatch received a 911 Tuesday at around 9:24 a.m. from a man who claimed to have been "beaten, zip tied and held against his will for days."

The victim shared information with officers that led them to the 37000 block of Bankside Drive. At this location, officers found evidence that backed up the man's kidnapping claims.

Officers were able to obtain more information that led them to be able to identify the suspects, a pair of brothers from Cathedral City. The suspects, ages 32 and 30, were arrested without incident on Tuesday.

They were booked into county jail and face charges of kidnapping, torture, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, and terrorist threats.

The Cathedral City Police Department is still seeking further assistance from the community – if you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306, via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

If you have information possibly associated with this incident, you may also report your information anonymously through the WeTip hotline at 1-(800)-78-CRIME (WWW.WETIP.com) or Crime Stoppers USA at: 1-(800)-222-TIPS.

Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

As part of our policy, we do not publish a suspect's name or photo until they are officially charged by the Riverside County District's Attorney's office.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.