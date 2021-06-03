Skip to Content
Wanted suspect arrested after hours-long search at Thousand Palms mobile home park

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrested a wanted suspect following an hours-long search within a mobile home park in Thousand Palms Thursday evening.

The search started at around 7:30 p.m. at Pacheta Square inside the Tri Palm Estates.

Sgt. Lionel Murphy of the Sheriff's Department said the suspect was wanted for a previous assault with a deadly weapon incident. There were no additional details on the nature of the previous incident.

There was heavy police presence in the park, including helicopters and Bear Cat units.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

