Palm Springs Police investigate overnight shooting

A man suffered minor injuries after being shot at in Palm Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to respond to reports of a shooting in the area of N. Indian Canyon Drive and E. San Rafael Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. The caller told police he had been the victim of a shooting while driving his vehicle, police say.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, suffered injuries during the assault. There was no word on whether the victim suffered any gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are continuing their investigation into this incident, there are currently no other details available.

Last year, there were two similar shootings near that same stretch of N Indian Canyon Road.

