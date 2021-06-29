Police recover vehicle wanted in deadly Palm Springs hit-and-run crash; No arrests made

Crime

Palm Springs police investigators have located and recovered the vehicle believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last week in the city.

John Grizzell Jr, 28, of Palm Springs, was struck and killed by a a Silver 2006 Nissan Altima on the morning of Friday, June 25 near the area of E. Palm Canyon and Broadmoor.

The department announced that investigators located the Altima on Monday, however, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the hit-and-run crash remains active and no further details were provided at this time.

Anyone with information about the collision or the identity of the suspect can call 760-327-1441 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

