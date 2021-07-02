Deputies surrounded in Desert Hot Springs while detaining a subject, prompting heavy police presence

Crime

Units from multiple law enforcement agencies are at a neighborhood in Desert Hot Springs Friday afternoon.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies and other police agencies are at the 16000 block of Via Vista near Camino Idilio conducting an investigation.

There were multiple medical units on scene as well and it appeared that a deputies was being treated inside an ambulance.

Sgt Lionel Murphy, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department, said deputies were called to a home on Via Vista at around 2:36 p.m. to respond to reports of a public disturbance. Subjects inside the home had a disagreement prompting the call to police. When deputies attempted to detain a subject, they became uncooperative.

The deputies then became surrounded by other people inside the home, prompting a call for police agencies to assist.

There were no word on injuries, however, it appeared that a deputy was being treated inside an ambulance.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.