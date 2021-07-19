Indio police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that left two people in critical condition

Crime

The Indio Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two people in critical condition.

The crash happened Friday, July 16 at approximately 11:48PM, on Monroe Street north of Avenue 51.

Police say the driver of a grey Dodge Ram hit two pedestrians and their vehicle while they were changing a flat tire. Both pedestrians were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs in critical condition.







The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, leaving behind the damaged vehicle, police added.

Police say the vehicle is registered to Julio Infante, 47, of Indio. Officers have unable to locate Infante at this time.

Julio Infante

"The registered owner is considered a person of interest. Information is needed about who may have been driving the vehicle at the time of the collision," reads an alert by Indio police.

If you have any information regarding this incident or can identify the driver, you are asked to contact the Officer Custic at 760-391-4051 or vcustic@indiopd.org.

You can also call the Indio Police dispatch at (760) 391-4057.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).