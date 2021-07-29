Stockton man admits BB gun attack on 70-year-old Palm Springs Bus Rider

Crime

A 26-year-old man who joined a friend in shooting a 70-year-old with a BB gun at a Palm Springs bus stop pleaded guilty today to assault resulting in great bodily injury and was immediately sentenced to two years probation.

Larry Bradford Williams of Stockton admitted the felony charge under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Superior Court Judge James Hawkins certified the terms of the agreement and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense. The plea came during Williams' scheduled arraignment at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

In addition to probation, Hawkins ordered Williams to pay $120 in victim restitution.

His co-defendant, 20-year-old Christian Vitto-McVay of Modesto, previously pleaded guilty in accordance with a similar plea deal offered by prosecutors.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the drive-by attack occurred about 6:50 p.m. on March 30 in the 1000 block of East Palm Canyon Drive.

Witnesses said shots were fired from a white Ford Crown Victoria, which police spotted in the area that night and pulled over. Officers detained Vitto-McVay and Williams, then searched the Ford, locating a rifle and handgun

in the back seat.

Both weapons were confirmed to be BB guns, police said. The men were arrested.

"The investigation revealed these individuals were visiting Palm Springs and decided to attack a member of our community,'' according to a PSPD statement.

The victim, identified in court documents only by the initials "S.S.," was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.