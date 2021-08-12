Man armed with gun inside vehicle parked near Cathedral City Circle K store peacefully surrenders

Crime

Cathedral City police officers were able to get a man armed with a gun inside a vehicle near a Circle K to peacefully surrender Thursday afternoon.

CCPD Commander Julio Luna said the incident started at a little after 3 p.m. near the Circle K on Date Palm Drive near Converse Road in Cathedral City.

Viewers called and sent in photos of a heavy police presence near the store, with officers armed with their firearms.



Photos courtesy of Jason Wolter

Luna said the man remained in his vehicle the whole time, he never went inside the store.

The man peacefully surrendered his gun after 30 minutes. He was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.