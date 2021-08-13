Parolee arrested with AR-15 ghost gun, fake law enforcement badge

Crime

A parolee was behind bars today on suspicion of possessing firearms, including a so-called ``ghost gun,'' while being a convicted felon.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion possessing firearms while being a felon, possessing ammunition while being a felon and possessing suspected methamphetamine.

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force and Riverside Sheriff's Deputies were conducting a probation check on Aug. 12 at the 14000 block of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs when they located two firearms and a replica law enforcement badge in the suspect's possession.

Sgt. Paul Heredia stated that when they contacted the suspect for a probation check, they found him in possession of an AR-15 without a serial number -- considered a ghost gun for being untraceable -- and a handgun with an altered serial number. Heredia also reported what is suspected as methamphetamine.

The suspect's previous criminal history was not made clear besides being a convicted felon.

The man is expected to make an appearance at the Larson Justice Center in Indio as early as Monday, court jail records show.