Local adult education teacher charged with sexually assaulting a child

Crime

A local adult education teacher has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child.

Luis Alfonso Martinez, 42, was arrested on Friday in the city of La Quinta. On Monday, he was officially charged with two counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child under the age of 10 and three counts of Lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14.

According to the felony complaint, the sexual assaults occurred between Oct. 2010 and Oct. 2014.

Martinez is as an adult education teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District, Lissette Santiago, a district spokesperson confirmed to News Channel 3.

Santiago said investigators told district officials that it is not believed the sexual assault was related to his place of employment. The charging documents also do not mention anything regarding any students being involved.

Santiago provided a statement on behalf of the district on Martinez's arrest based on information they received from law enforcement.

“Luis Alfonso Martinez is an Adult Education Teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District. He was arrested for lewd acts with a child, not involving his employment.”

Martinez was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning where he remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Court documents show that the DA's office requested an increase in Martinez's bail as he is considered a flight risk as he just came back to the U.S. after spending an extended period of time in Mexico and his ties to the country.

Martinez was originally scheduled to be arraigned at Larson Justice Center in Indio on Monday, however, he was not transported due to medical reasons, according to court officials. His arraignment was moved to Tuesday morning. We are working to learn more about today's court proceedings.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this case.