Two officers injured, suspect in Tuesday’s deputy shooting killed

Crime

Two San Bernardino Police Department SWAT officers are down after a takedown of a suspect who is believed to have been involved in the shooting of a deputy on Tuesday.

KABC's Rob McMillan was told by police that both officers are alert. They were both taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

Cindy Bachman, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, said in a news conference that deputies from their Highland station were called to the area of Base Line Street & Victoria to assist San Bernardino Police SWAT officers who were attempting to make contact with a suspect that was believed to be involved in Tuesday's shooting.

While making contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect and the two officers were struck by gunfire, Bachman confirmed.

The suspect was killed during the shootout, police confirmed. He was identified by authorities as Erving Olikong, 34. Officials said he was a gang member with an extensive criminal history. He was wanted for a warrant for an assault with deadly weapon.

The shooting comes nearly 24 hours after a 27-year-old San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop in San Bernardino.

The deputy was shot in the arm with shrapnel causing injuries to his face. He was alert and awake when taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday evening that they believe Olikong was behind the shootings of all three law enforcement members.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.