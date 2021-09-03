Man injured in Cathedral City hit-and-run crash dies; search for suspected driver continues

Crime

The Riverside County Coroner's office has confirmed that the pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Cathedral City has died.

The pedestrian was identified as Jose Campuzano, 43, of Cathedral City.

Campuzano was struck by a vehicle Thursday at around 8:07 p.m. on Ramon Road just east of Landau Blvd. Police said Campuzano has sustained severe injuries to his head and body.

According to the coroner's office, Campuzano was pronounced dead in the hospital at around 3:00 a.m.

Police continue to search for the driver of the vehicle who struck Campuzano. The vehicle was described as an older model Dodge Ram crew cab truck.

Police released a photo of the vehicle and the driver at a nearby gas station.





After the crash, police said the driver surveyed the scene on foot. He then returned to his truck and fled.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact Cathedral City Police Traffic Bureauat 760-770-0300 / Sergeant Nate Hanleyat 760-770-0328 or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.

If you have information possibly associated with this incident, you may also report your information anonymously through the WeTip hotlineat:1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.