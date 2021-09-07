Riverside memorial for 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul vandalized, police investigating

Crime

U.S. flags left on an overpass in a Riverside highway to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul were found torn up.

There were 13 U.S. flags and one U.S. Marine flag put up as a memorial on the overpass in Ivy Street overpass to the 91 Freeway. Pictures shared by the Riverside Police Department show that most of the flags had been ripped up.

Riverside PD said they were first notified of the vandalizing on Monday, thanking the Facebook group "What is Going on in Riverside County" for bringing it to their attention.

"At this point, we don’t have any suspect description but it’s obvious the flags were intentionally damaged," Riverside PD wrote.

Anyone with information on who vandalized the flags is asked to contact Riverside PD's Property Crimes Unit at (951) 353-7955.

The flags were carefully removed With help from two citizens. They will be turned on Tuesday to Riverside Boy Scout Troop 703 for proper retirement.