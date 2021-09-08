Acting Palm Springs Police Chief Desmarais discusses double murder arrest

Crime

Acting Palm Springs Police Chief Melissa Desmarais spoke one-on-one with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about the investigation that led to an arrest in a double murder case.

On Wednesday, Desmarais and Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced that Luis Miguel Flores Cantor, 31, was arrested in connection with the murders of Jennifer Dillon, 59, and Joseph Rajczi, 80.

The homicides took place six months apart in Palm Springs. Police said both occurred during a burglary at the victims' homes.

Evidence discovered at both murder scenes linked Cantor to the crimes, authorities said. There were no specifics on the crimes, police said Cantor did not have any known links to Dillon or Rajczi.

Dillon was found dead inside her home on January 25, 2021.

"There was blood; I could see some blood and she wasn't moving," said Annette Baine, her neighbor. "Her arm was kind of twisted weird."

Jennifer Dillon

Rajczi, a holocaust survivor and local business owner, was found dead in a home on Via Colusa near Hermosa Drive on July 30, 2021.

Joseph Rajczi

At first, Rajczi’s death was initially investigated as an “unattended death” however after a few days it turned into a homicide investigation.

"It's very disconcerting, it's very scary to know that something like this is happening in the neighborhood," Richard Khanbegian, a neighbor, told News Channel 3

Cantor faces multiple charges, including two counts of homicide, two added special circumstances charges which include one count for murder while burglary and one count of multiple murders

Cantor is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

