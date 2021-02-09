‘So much blood’: Neighbors find woman dead in Palm Springs home, police investigate as homicide

News

Neighbors made a gruesome discovery inside a home in the Racquet Club Estates community in Palm Springs, finding a woman's body – their friend – covered in blood.

Police said 59-year-old Jennifer Dillon was killed on Jan. 25.

"Jenny Dillon was an amazing human being who loved everyone and everyone loved her," said Annette Baine, her neighbor.

Baine, her husband and neighbor Mallory Morse did a welfare check at Dillon's home after her wife, who they said was out of town, told them Dillon wasn't answering texts.

"We found her in the house face down," Morse said.

"There was blood; I could see some blood and she wasn't moving," Baine said. "Her arm was kind of twisted weird."

That was two weeks ago, and now they want to know why it took police so long to investigate it as a homicide.

Police initially considered the death "suspicious," but it wasn't until Tuesday the investigation was elevated to that of a homicide.

Baine said an officer told her it was okay to clean up a bit, so Dillon's wife wouldn't have to see the bloody scene.

"I wish that they would've made it a crime scene immediately," Baine said. "(The officer) knew that she was my friend and that it might be disturbing for her wife to get home and see it... I disturbed everything; I'm sure I disturbed everything."

She and Morse are concerned the investigation has lost critical time.

"The longer we wait the more we won't know, the easier it will be for someone to get away with it," Baine said.

Police are searching for "information from anyone who may have been in 2800 Block of Davis Way between January 24th at 11:00 pm and January 25th at 9:00 am or who may have specific information about Jennifer Dillon related to this investigation."

Investigators are also hoping surveillance video from the neighborhood can help them determine what happened.

If you have information to share, you can reach Detective Gonzalez at 760-778-8422 or the PSPD Non-Emergency line at 760-327-1441. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.