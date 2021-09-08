Authorities release photo of suspect wanted in Cabazon murder

Crime

The search continues for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old Cabazon man.

Pedro Urieta-Angeles, 32, of Cabazon remains wanted in connection with the death of Ruben Garcia, 60, of Cabazon.

Urieta-Angeles is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, authorities say to immediately call 911, do not approach him.

Urieta-Angeles is described as 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Urieta-Angeles should call Inv. Castaneda with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-675-8262.

Ruben Garcia had been reported missing in late July. His body was found on July 31 in the open area desert south of the train tracks on Almond Street and Olive Street in Cabazon.

Investigators said Garcia was found with trauma to his body that was consistent with a homicide.

Two other suspects have already been arrested and charged with Garcia's murder. Gilbert Garcia, 37, of Banning and Victor Diaz Sandoval, 51, of Cabazon were arrested in mid-August.

Gilberto Garcia and Victor Diaz Sandoval

Garcia and Sandoval were arrested and entered not guilty pleas on Friday. They are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this case.