Task force arrests 13 men in La Quinta prostitution sting

Crime

A prostitution sting in La Quinta nabbed 13 men, authorities announced today.

On Wednesday, members of the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team and Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force placed decoy advertisements on several popular classified advertisement websites often used for the solicitation of online prostitution, said Sgt. George Acevedo of the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.

They then responded to prospective customers who replied to the ads and arrested them when they showed up to meet a predetermined location, he said.

One suspect had a pair of outstanding arrest warrants for burglary felonies.

The La Quinta Special Enforcement Team asked anyone with additional information to contact La Quinta SET Deputy Eric Sanchez and Deputy Michael Scott at 760-863-8990 or call anonymously at 760-341-STOP (7867) and reference incident #LA212650017.