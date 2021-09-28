Deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing father’s girlfriend

Crime

Jury deliberations began today in the trial of a man accused of stabbing his father's girlfriend more than 100 times, with a prosecutor contending the killing was a son's act of hatred toward the woman, while a defense attorney said the defendant had a history of mental illness and shouldn't be convicted of murder.

Raul Alcantar Sanchez Jr., 41, is charged with killing 34-year-old Carolina Vargas on Nov. 21, 2012, at the mobile home she shared with the defendant and his father in the 85000 block of Middleton Street.

Deputy District Attorney Anne-Marie Lofthouse told jurors that Sanchez stabbed Vargas about 120 times, including 56 times in the face and neck.

Sanchez pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder charge. If he is convicted, a second phase of trial will be held for jurors to decide if he was insane at the time of the crime.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Lofthouse said Sanchez hated Vargas because of her romantic relationship with his father. She said he threatened the woman multiple times, showing he had a clear intent to kill Vargas and "affirmed that intent with each stab wound."

A trial brief prepared by Lofthouse detailed some of the defendant's alleged threats, such as telling Vargas, "I'm gonna open you and eat your insides."

Lofthouse told jurors Vargas would barricade her bedroom door in fear of the Sanchez, and she told others how she feared for her life. Vargas and a friend emptied the home of all sharp objects in anticipation of her boyfriend leaving on a two-week trip, the prosecutor said.

A friend of Vargas, Susan Urais, testified during the trial that Vargas feared the defendant in the days before her death. She said Vargas told her that Sanchez had once threatened her with a butter knife while talking about killing her. Lofthouse argued the threats showed Sanchez was planning to kill the woman, and his decision to wait until his father was away before carrying out the attack showed he was mentally competent at the time.

Sanchez's attorney, Kimberly Allee, told jurors that her client had a history of psychosis, and the killing should be dubbed no more than a manslaughter case.

"This is not a case of who done it. It never was," said Allee. "This is a disordered thought process, this is psychosis."

Allee said Sanchez fell victim to "command hallucinations" urging him to do things. She argued that because of that influence, Sanchez did not demonstrate the intent to kill needed for him to be convicted of murder. Deputies found Vargas' body inside the mobile home and arrested Sanchez near the crime scene, wearing pants that allegedly contained her blood, according to the prosecution.

Sanchez was previously found mentally incompetent to stand trial and transferred to a state mental facility. His mental fitness was later deemed restored and criminal proceedings were restarted.

He is being on $1.04 million bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He has prior felony convictions including burglary, vandalism and grand theft.