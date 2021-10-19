Border Patrol agents discover fake FedEx van attempting to smuggle people into the U.S.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents discovered a fake FexEx truck with undocumented individuals smuggled into the United States.

The discovery happened Thursday afternoon near the Highway 111 checkpoint not far from Niland.

According to Border Patrol, agents spotted the white delivery van "exhibiting signs consistent with human smuggling." There were no details as to what agents had spotted. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on the van and began a search of the vehicle. During the search, agents found eight undocumented individuals who were attempting to conceal themselves.

The driver, identified as a 37-year-old man, was arrested and faces federal charges.

The eight individuals, all adult Mexican nationals, were taken into custody and transported to the Highway 111 checkpoint to be processed.

The fake FedEx van was seized.

“Our agents will continue to put pressure on transnational criminal organizations who believe that their illicit activities will not have consequences,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “This is an example of how smugglers view the humans they smuggle for profit – as if they were nothing more than cargo.”