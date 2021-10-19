Indio police make an arrest in 2012 murder case

An arrest has been made in a murder investigation dating back to 2012.

Indio Police confirmed on Tuesday that a suspect was arrested in the killing of Isela Duran, 45. Duran was one of two people shot on the night of July 11, 2012, at the intersection of Daisy Street and Primrose Avenue, just a block from her home.

The case remained active but had gone cold due to a lack of information on the case. After years of work, detectives were able to name a suspect, identified as a 36-year-old Indio man.

The suspect was placed under arrest on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14. He has been booked into the John Benoit Detention Center and faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Anyone with any further information regarding this case, is asked to contact the Indio Police Department’s Major Crimes Units Detectives Chris Cordova or Justino Perez at (760) 391-4051 or submit information anonymously

through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.