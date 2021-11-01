Man shot in Desert Hot Springs early Monday morning

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Desert Hot Springs early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 10-500 block of San Miguel Road at around 3:15 a.m.

DHSPD Deputy Chief Steven Shaw said a 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting. Police have not established an exact motive for the shooting, but Shaw confirmed that they do not believe it is gang-related.

As of 11 a.m., police were still out at the scene blocking nearby roadways.

There was no word on a possible suspect(s) description.

