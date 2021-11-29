Anza murder suspect arrested in Northern California after month-long manhunt

A man accused of murder has been arrested following a month-long manhunt.

Benjamin Franklin Winkle, 36, is suspected in the murder of Michael Mendoza, 37, on Oct. 6, 2021, at a residence in the 61200 block of Indian Paint Brush Rd in Anza.

Details on the homicide remain limited.

Deputies from the Hemet Station originally responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived at the scene, they found Mendoza dead inside the residence. Winkle was identified as the suspect. He had fled the scene before deputies had arrived.

There was no word on the connection, if any, between Winkle and Mendoza.

Winkle was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 28 by the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), north of Sacramento. Investigators had previously said Winkle had ties to the Northern California cities of Susanville and Vacaville.

According to PCSO jail records, he faced additional charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment. There were no details on this arrest.

There was no word on when Winkle could be transferred to Riverside County to face murder charges. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.