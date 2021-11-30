Indio Police seeks more info on 7 vehicle crash that injured 5 people Saturday evening

The Indio Police Department is asking for members of the community to come forward with information on a seven-vehicle crash that injured five people over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 27 at approximately 5:34 p.m. on Clinton Street and Miles Avenue.

Police say the crash started when a red 2011 Ford F-250 ran a red light and struck a sport utility vehicle broadside. The F-250 then flipped over and struck several other vehicles.

According to CAL FIRE, two people suffered serious injuries, one person sustained moderate injuries, and the other two suffered minor injuries.

There was no word on any arrests made, however, on Tuesday, the Indio Police Department put a call out that investigators are seeking any information regarding the driving actions of the F-250 both prior to and during the collision.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact Indio Police Officer Custic at 760-391-4057.