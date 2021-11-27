5 injured in 7 vehicle crash in Indio

5 people have been transported to the hospital after being involved in a 7 vehicle crash in Indio, according to CAL FIRE.

The traffic collision occurred a little after 5:30 p.m. on Clinton Street and Miles Avenue.

Map of multi-vehicle crash in Indio

Officials said on Twitter that two people suffered serious injuries, one person sustained moderate injuries, and the other two suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Indio

One of the seriously injured victims is a child, who was transported to a local hospital by helicopter.

Indio Police issued an alert due to multiple road closures in the area. Clinton Street is closed at Miles Avenue. Miles Street is closed from Monroe Street to Ash Street. Clinton Street is closed from Francis Avenue to Palo Verde Street.

The closure will remain for the next 5-6 hours and officials are urging people to avoid the area as they investigate.

