18-year-old shooting suspect ordered to stand trial

An 18-year-old accused of shooting a man in Cathedral City was ordered to stand trial today.

Anthony Colon of Thousand Palms allegedly wounded the man in the 31000 block of Shifting Sands Trail on Jan. 28. Colon is charged with one count each of attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm as well as two felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces gun- and great bodily injury-related

sentence-enhancing allegations.

During his preliminary hearing at the Larson Justice Center on Thursday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini found there to be sufficient evidence for Colon to stand trial on all charges and scheduled him for a post-preliminary hearing on Dec. 16.

Colon remains in custody without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

The victim, described only as a Cathedral City man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Cathedral City Police Department, which did not provide a motive in the alleged attack.

Detectives "actively pursued leads" that led to information pinpointing Colon as a suspect. He was then taken into custody at his home, on Monte Vista Way in Thousand Palms, police said.

Colon posted bond following his arrest, but later had his bail revoked and re-entered county jail in May, jail records show.

Colon's previous criminal history was not immediately available.