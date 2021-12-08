Police investigate homicide in Desert Hot Springs, neighbors report shooting

Desert Hot Springs police said at least one person was killed in a homicide Wednesday night.

There was a heavy police presence at Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Police didn't specify what kind of a homicide occurred.

Police closed Ironwood Drive from Ocotillo Road to Mark Drive. Northbound and Southbound Mesquite Avenue was closed at Ironwood Drive.

Neighbors in the area said it happened around 8 p.m. One resident said it was a deadly shooting, adding they saw an ambulance on scene.

Witnesses said they saw police looking for shell casings and one person said it appeared someone shot at a moving vehicle. Police have not confirmed these details.

