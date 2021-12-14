Man killed in shooting at Indio neighborhood

Update 3:10 p.m.

The man shot has died from his injuries, police confirmed.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact the Indio Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).

This marks back-to-back days with a homicide in the city of Indio. Monday morning, a man was murdered in his home on the 45-900 Block of Duquense Street. Police officially confirmed this was a homicide on Tuesday afternoon.

Full Details: Suspicious death at Indio home now considered a homicide

Original Report 1:30 p.m.

One person has been rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being shot in an Indio neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 12:40 p.m. on the 43000 block of Nairobi Drive, south of Avenue 43, in Indio.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

There is no word on a suspect or suspects. Investigators are in the area searching for leads and clues.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.