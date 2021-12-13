Detectives investigating suspicious death at Indio home

Police detectives are investigating a suspicious death at an Indio home.

The investigation began early Monday morning when police received a call of a deceased person inside a home along Duquesne Street, north of Avenue 46, said Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department.

Detectives and the coroner's office were called to the home, who were able to determine that the death was suspicious.

There were no details on what authorities found or the circumstances around the death at this time.

The coroner's office will typically release the identity of a person after their next of kin is notified first.

If you believe you have any information on this investigation, call Indio Police at 760-391-4057.

