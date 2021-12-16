Desert Hot Springs man accused of possessing child porn

Felony charges were filed today against a 30-year-old Desert Hot Springs man accused of possessing child pornography.

Robert Earl Adams was arrested Tuesday following an investigation conducted by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department regarding the possession and possible dissemination of videos depicting sexual exploitation of children, according to Doria Wilms, a public information officer for the city.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Adams on Thursday with one felony count of possessing matters depicting a minor in a sexual act.

He is scheduled to appear at the Larson Justice Center on Thursday to be arraigned on the charge.

Wilms said authorities received a tip in late November regarding the videos and began an investigation.

The investigation led to the arrest of Adams, who was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta where he remains held on $250,000 bail.