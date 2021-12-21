Suspected DUI driver arrested after high-speed pursuit

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Palm Desert and La Quinta Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit started at around 1:23 p.m. in the area of Sage Lane and Highway 111.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a suspected DUI, however, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed. The driver led deputies on a short pursuit that ended when their vehicle became disabled near Washington Street and Avenue 48.

The suspect was arrested with further incident and will be booked into the John Benoit Detention Center and faces charges of suspected DUI, evading, and a felony warrant.





Authorities confirmed there were no injuries or property damage during the pursuit.