Residents advised to stay indoors on N Cerritos Road due to barricaded suspect

The Palm Springs Police Department has advised residents in the 1800 block of N Cerritos Road to stay indoors due to police activity.

People are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Avoid the area of 1800 block N Cerritos due to police activity. Stay indoors until scene cleared by police. Thank you. — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) December 28, 2021

Lieutenant William Hutchinson told News Channel 3 that officers are working on an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

"The suspect in question is armed and has barricaded himself inside his apartment. SWAT is on scene and will be handling the incident," Hutchinson wrote.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed that officers are on a loudspeaker telling the suspect to come out with their hands up.

We are working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.