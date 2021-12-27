Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 8:37 PM
Published 6:59 PM

Residents advised to stay indoors on N Cerritos Road due to barricaded suspect

KESQ

The Palm Springs Police Department has advised residents in the 1800 block of N Cerritos Road to stay indoors due to police activity.

People are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Lieutenant William Hutchinson told News Channel 3 that officers are working on an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

"The suspect in question is armed and has barricaded himself inside his apartment. SWAT is on scene and will be handling the incident," Hutchinson wrote.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed that officers are on a loudspeaker telling the suspect to come out with their hands up.

We are working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Crime

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content