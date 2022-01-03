Deputies serve search warrant in Palm Desert neighborhood

A search warrant was served at a home in Palm Desert Monday night, drawing a heavy police presence in the area for a few hours.

Deputies searched a home near the intersection of California Drive and Tennessee Avenue.

Our crew at the scene confirmed that law enforcement was on a loudspeaker ordering someone to come out of a house. Multiple police unts as well as a bearcat vehicle were on scene. A helicopter was also seen circling the area.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed the warrant was related to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation that occurred back in November.

Deputies eventually made their way inside the resident, however, no one was inside. At this time, no arrests have been made.

