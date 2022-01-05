Suspects wanted in smash-and-grab robbery at Cabazon store

Police are looking for three suspected wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Cabazon.

The robbery happened Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m. at a business on the 48000 block of Seminole Drive.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, three male suspects entered the business and took property by breaking several display cases.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. All three remain wanted as of Wednesday night.

No employees were injured during the robbery. Investigators are following up on several leads in the search for the suspects.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Cabazon Station at 951-922-7100 or you can submit a tip using the Sheriff's Dept. online tip line.

