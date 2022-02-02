Man accused of kidnapping, robbing group at gunpoint in Desert Hot Springs

A man has been accused of kidnapping a group at gunpoint outside of a business in Desert Hot Springs earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday at approximately 11 p.m.

According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, Officers learned several people parked at a local business near the 12700 block of Palm Drive. The suspect approached the group armed with a handgun and forced his way into the vehicle. The man then ordered the group to drive to another location where he stole various property from them before fleeing the area.

Detectives assumed the investigation and later became aware of another robbery in the area over the weekend that involved the same suspect but had not been reported, DHSPD revealed. Detectives were able to identify the suspect and his vehicle.

On Tuesday, the suspect, identified as a 20-year-old from the city, was located and arrested.

The department noted that evidence and property related to the robberies were recovered from the vehicle.

The suspect was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He faces numerous charges including multiple violations of Penal Code 209 – Kidnapping for Robbery, 211 – Armed Robbery, 245 – Assault with a Firearm, 12022.5 – Use of a Firearm enhancement, 148 – Resisting Arrest.

He has not officially been charged by the District Attorney's office.

The suspect is currently being held in lieu of $3,000,000 bail.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a similar crime is asked to contact Detective Jason Kupka at (760) 329-2904 x 354 or Detective Sergeant Chris Saucier at x 382.