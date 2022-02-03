Man accused of burglary, shooting, and fight pleads not guilty

A 22-year-old man accused of fighting residents as well as attempting to burglarize a condominium and shooting at a witness pleaded not guilty to related charges today.

Tracy Marques Rose was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Palm Springs Police Department into an attempted homicide and burglary and a separate instance of a fight that broke out less than a mile away on Jan. 13.

Tracy Marques Rose

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Rose on Thursday with two felony counts of battery along with one felony count each of attempted murder, assault with a gun, burglary, vandalism, resisting arrest, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Rose appeared at the Larson Justice Center later on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was scheduled for a felony settlement conference on Feb. 15. He remains held on $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Police received a report of the burglary and attempted homicide at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 13 and arrived on the scene to find evidence of shots fired along with some of the victim's stolen property, but did not find the suspect.

According to authorities, the reporting party witnessed a man break into a neighboring condominium, who then shot at him.

Less than one hour later, at 1:39 a.m., the Palm Springs Police Department received a report of a fight at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Riverside Place. According to the caller, a naked black man was swimming in the pool and causing a disturbance. A second caller said a fight occurred between several residents and a man.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Rose naked lying on a bed, bleeding.

According to police, Rose matched the description of the suspect in the robbery and attempted homicide investigation as well as the suspect in the reported fight.

Rose was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital for the reported fight but was not officially arrested on suspicion of the robbery until Tuesday due to uncertainties in the investigation.

Police did not disclose what additional evidence pointed to Rose being the suspect in both cases.