Police: Naked man found injured after fight, could be related to overnight break-ins

A man accused of break-ins and a shooting was found injured by officers in Palm Springs.

The whole incident began Thursday at 12:55 a.m. That's when police were called to the 1600 block of Via Entrada to respond to reports from a person who said their neighboring condominium was robbed and the suspect had shot at him.

Officer arrived and found evidence of both those claims. Additional evidence helped officers get a description of the suspect, a Black male adult wearing a dark beanie, a light-colored sweater, baggie shorts or jeans, and black shoes. Police searched the area for the suspect but were not able to find him.

Less than an hour later, police were called to an apartment complex on the 800 block of Riverside Place. Police were told that a naked Black man was swimming in the pool causing a disturbance. While en route to the scene, PSPD received a second call reporting that the man was now fighting several residents.

Officers found the man lying on a bed and bleeding profusely. Officers said they determined that the suspect broke into an apartment and was thrown off the second-story balcony during the altercation with residents. After being thrown off, he ran back to the same apartment and jumped through a window, causing multiple lacerations.

The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the hospital for treatment. Police have not determined if this suspect is the same as the other. The two locations are about a mile away from each other and the suspect descriptions are similar in both cases, police noted.

Palm Springs Police Department Detectives will be investigating these events and have asked that anyone with information to contact the PSPD Detective Bureau at 760-323-8144.

Additionally, police ask if you live in the areas near Via Entrada, Via Salida and Riverside Place, to call if you have surveillance footage that could be helpful in this investigation.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

