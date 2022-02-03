Suspect arrested in shooting at downtown Palm Springs parking structure

Police have arrested a Desert Hot Springs man accused of taking part in a shooting in the downtown Palm Springs parking structure over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Saturday at the parking structure located at 275 S. Indian Canyon Drive.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, officers were in the area monitoring bar closing when they heard multiple gunshots. Officers ended up at the downtown parking structure where they discovered several people had scattered, and one parked vehicle struck by a bullet.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators were able to sift through video surveillance and conduct additional follow-up investigations. This led them to identify the suspected shooter, a 26-year-old male resident of Desert Hot Springs.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Desert Hot Springs. He has been booked into John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $50,000.

He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an inhabited building.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.