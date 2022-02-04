Man accused of shooting at vehicle in Palm Springs parking lot pleas not guilty
A 26-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle in a Palm Springs parking structure pleaded not guilty to related charges today.
Richie Rugley, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into multiple shots that were fired in a parking structure at 275 Indian Canyon Drive at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
The Riverside County District Attorney's Office on Friday chargedRugley with one felony count each of shooting at a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner.
He appeared at the Larson Justice Center on Friday where he pleadednot guilty to the charges and was scheduled for a felony settlement conference on Feb. 16.
Rugley remains held on $50,000 bail at the Smith Correctional Facilityin Banning.
Palm Springs police arrived at the scene Saturday to find a single-parked vehicle struck by a bullet. According to officials, several people scattered from the scene when police arrived. No injuries were reported.
Surveillance footage helped identify Rugley as a primary suspect inthe case and he was arrested without incident, police said.
