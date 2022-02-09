Arrest made in Indio hit-and-run crash that left a man on life support

A woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Indio that left a man on life support.

The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old woman from Indio, was arrested Tuesday evening. County jail records show that she was released the following day on $65,000 bail.

She faces charges of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury/Death and Inflicting Bodily Harm/Injury.

The crash happened Sunday at around 4 p.m. The victim was found down on the corner of Rubidoux Street and Highway 111, inside the parking lot near Little Caesar's Pizza and the Arco AM/PM gas station.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is asked to call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-STOP.