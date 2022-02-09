Palm Springs Police arrest stabbing suspect

Authorities detained a stabbing suspect in Palm Springs today.

The Palm Springs Police Department alerted the public at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday that they were on the scene of a stabbing in the 1300 block of Vista Chino.

According to police, one person was stabbed and left with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene but was later caught by authorities in the 1700 block of Vista Chino.

The identity of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available.