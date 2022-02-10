Bail reduced for man recently arrested for 2012 Indio murder

The Riverside County District Attorney is objecting to a local judge's decision to lower the bail of an Indio murder suspect.

John Paul Cortina, 36m was arrested in Oct 2021 in connection with the murder of Isela Duran, 45, in Indio on July 11, 2012. Duran was killed in a shooting that left another person injured. The case remained unsolved for nearly a decade.

Cortina appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday.

A DA's office spokesperson tells News Channel 3, bail for the suspect, John Paul Cortina, was lowered from $1 million to $50,000.

Prosecutors argued against that decision. There was no word on why the judge ruled to lower bail. We've reached out to the court for their response.

According to county jail records, Cortina remains in custody and is due back in court next month.

