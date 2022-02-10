Juvenile shot in Bermuda Dunes neighborhood

A juvenile has been rushed to the hospital after being shot Thursday night in Bermuda Dunes.

The shooting happened near the area of Avenue 42 and Jamaica Sands Drive in Bermuda Dunes. It was reported at approximately 9:01 p.m.

There is no word on the juvenile's condition at this time.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Watch News Channel 3 live at 11 p.m. for the latest updates

This is the second shooting of the night in the Coachella Valley. Just a few minutes after this shooting, a man was struck by gunfire in Palm Springs.