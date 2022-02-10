Teenager shot in Bermuda Dunes expected to survive

A teenager has been rushed to the hospital after being shot Thursday night in Bermuda Dunes.

The shooting happened near the area of Avenue 42 and Jamaica Sands Drive in Bermuda Dunes. It was reported at approximately 9:01 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Friday that the victim, identified as a 17-year-old male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect has not been identified or captured at this time. Detectives are working on any and all investigative leads.

This was the second shooting of Thursday night in the Coachella Valley. Just a few minutes after this shooting, a man was struck by gunfire in Palm Springs.